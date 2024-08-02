Here's where to get sandbags across Bay Area

With Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 expected to bring heavy rain to Florida beginning on Sunday, several municipalities across the Bay Area have begun opening sandbag locations.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the storm as the Sunshine State is expected to get at least a foot of rain over the next seven days.

Where can I get sandbags?

Hernando County sandbag locations

Hernando County self-serve sandbag stations will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. Officials said a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at three different locations, and residents should bring their own shovel. Locations include:

Linda Pedersen Park, located at 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park, located at 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill (residents should enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place)

Ridge Manor Community Center, located at 34240 Cortez Boulevard in Ridge Manor

Hillsborough County sandbags

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.

The sandbags will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the following four locations.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Edward Medard Conservation Park, E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, Ed Radice Sports Complex, and Larry Sanders Sports Complex will be closed to the public during sandbag operations.

Tampa sandbags

The city of Tampa is also offering sandbags to all residents on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Himes Avenue Complex, located at 4501 South Himes Avenue

Al Barnes Park, located at 2902 North 32nd Street

Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 North Himes Avenue

Tampa sandbag sites will be open only to seniors and residents with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

Manatee County sandbags

Sandbags in Manatee County will be available beginning at noon on Friday at:

Coquina Beach (near the Bus Loop) at 1507 S. Gulf Dr. in Bradenton Beach, Lincoln Park at 501 17th Street East in Palmetto

South of the former Manatee County Utilities Headquarters at 4410 66th Street W. in Bradenton. (This is a self-serve location).

Rubonia Community Center at 1309 72nd Street E. in Palmetto

Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Rd. in Myakka City

Pasco County sandbags

Pasco County has sandbag locations open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at:

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road in San Antonio

Additional sandbag locations will be open from sunrise to sunset Friday through Sunday at:

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road in Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Road in Zephyrhills

Dade City sandbags

Former Dade City Police Department building, 38042 Pasco Avenue in Dade City

All Pasco County and Dade City sandbag locations are self-serve and open to Pasco County residents only. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill their own bags.

Pinellas County sandbags

Pinellas County recently opened a year-round sandbag location. Residents living in unincorporated Pinellas County can pick up free pre-filled sandbags at a self-serve site next to the Household Hazardous Waste facility at 2855 109th Ave N., St. Petersburg, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.

Sandbags are restocked on Fridays, typically between 7-9 a.m.

Dunedin sandbags

Pre-filled sandbags will be available at the City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd, on Friday, from 12 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last. Once the pre-filled sandbags are gone, sand and bags will be available.

The sandbag site is available to city of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Gulfport sandbags

Sandbags will be available in Gulfport starting at noon on Friday at:

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South

Sandbag operations will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. They will also be available starting at 8 a.m on Sunday until the weather gets bad.

There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency is required.

Pinellas Park sandbags

The city of Pinellas Park has one drive-thru sandbag location open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday:

Parking lot – 6151 78th Ave N.

Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each.

St. Petersburg sandbags

Three locations are open in the city of St. Petersburg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, weather permitting:

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area – 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S.

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot – 955 62nd Ave. NE.

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park – 2331 60th St. N.

The following self-service sandbag locations in St. Petersburg will be open Friday–Sunday at:

Dell Homes Park: 2741 22nd St. S.

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot: 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N.

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot: 2800 75th St. N.

The year-round sandbag site at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 9th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg is now closed.

Polk County sandbags

Bartow sandbags

Sandbags are available at the Bartow Fire Station, 110 E Church St., until 7 p.m. on Friday and again from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday (8/3). The bags can be filled at the Public Works site at 505 Mill Ave.

