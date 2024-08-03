Tampa Bay under tropical storm warning as tropical depression four takes aim for Florida

Tropical Depression Four is making its way toward Florida.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm was located at 22.2 N 81.5 W. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued from Aucilla River to Yankeetown, Florida.

A storm surge watch has been issued from the mouth of the Suwannee River to Aucilla River, Florida.

The tropical storm warning has been extended northward along the west coast of the Florida peninsula from Boca Grande to south of Yankeetown, including Tampa Bay.

A tropical storm watch has been issued west of Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River.

What is the difference between a Tropical Storm Warning and a Tropical Storm Watch?

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

Additional warnings and watches will likely be required for a portion of this area later today.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says rain is going to be the biggest impact from this storm, with a general 4-6″ looking likely late Saturday through Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Sandbagging stations open

Several Bay Area municipalities have opened sandbag locations ahead of the storm and Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.