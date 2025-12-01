IMG Academy soccer star to sign with professional team in Mexico

The Brief Fifteen-year-old Victoria Stillman is a soccer player at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and she's expected to sign with a professional soccer team in Mexico on Monday. She explained the IMG Academy gave her the training she needs to take the next step. Victoria and her family leave for Mexico on Wednesday morning, then the signing is planned for Monday.



A fifteen-year-old soccer player from Manatee County is going pro. While Victoria Stillman got her start at several different soccer clubs, she says IMG Academy in Bradenton gave her the training she needs to go to the next step.

What we know:

Soccer has always been in Stillman's blood.

She said, "When I was like seven, and we did those back-to-school things, I was like I want to go pro."

It led her to several different soccer clubs across Tampa Bay and helped her grow in the sport.

"I started putting in more work when I was eight," she explained. "Private training in the summer, multiple coaches to get to that point."

Time At IMG Academy:

But, it was when she started at IMG Academy in Bradenton that she really honed in on her skills.

"My coach explains very nicely how to do something and if I have it wrong, he will help me fix it," Stillman said. "He has high expectations for me."

Life at the academy is structured and includes school, practice, lifting and film. It's something the director of soccer said is important for the students.

"The main thing, though, is to keep kids' feet on the ground," Director of Soccer Simon Collins explained. "They are really young still and have a lot to learn."

He explained the professional world is a bumpy ride and players need thick skin. But, it's not just that. It's learning the skills while keeping the game fun.

"The game must remain fun always," Collins added. "I've seen some of the best superstars in the world, and they are always having fun with the ball."

What's next:

That's something that Victoria Stillman will learn on an international level now too. On Monday, she will sign with a professional team in Mexico, giving her more exposure and more life lessons.

"Excited and scared all at once," Stillman said. "Since I'm going to Mexico, it's going to make me seen more by the national team."

As she checks off one of her life-long goals.

"Since I'm going to play with a professional team, everything is stricter, and we do things as a team," she explained.