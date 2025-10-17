Ex-Tampa city council candidate claims risk protection order is ‘political assassination’ by mayor

The Brief Former Tampa City Council candidate Elvis Piggott faces gun charges following an incident at a community forum last week. Tampa Police have filed a risk protection order, also known as a red flag petition, seeking to restrict his access to firearms. A judge confirmed Friday morning that Piggott turned over his guns. A judge will be asked to rule on a possible year-long restriction at a hearing next week.



Former city council candidate Elvis Piggott appeared in court on Friday after Tampa police filed a risk protection order against him — a legal action intended to temporarily remove firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The petition alleges Piggott may be seriously mentally ill or have recurring mental health issues.

A judge confirmed on Friday morning that Piggott turned in his guns.

"I’m not killing myself. I’m not a threat to myself," Piggott said in a more than hour-long video responding to the petition’s claims. "I have carried my firearm for a very long time."

Piggott also called the risk protection order an attempt to "silence" him and "political assassination" by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. He says he plans to fight back and is soliciting funds for a legal battle with the city.

"You’re not gonna strip my right away because you want to play political games," said Piggott. "Well, Mayor, not only are we going to fight, but I want you to know mayor that we’re also prepared to vote."

Castor is not up for re-election.

The backstory:

The petition follows an incident at a Tampa City Council candidate forum last week, where police say Piggott brandished a gun during a heated argument with a family member of a candidate that's still in the race.

According to a police report, a security guard working at the forum heard Piggott tell the man, "I’m gonna bury you."

Piggot clarified to police that he said, "If you put your hands on me, your momma will be burying you."

After the confrontation, Piggott posted several Facebook Live videos, which he later deleted, acknowledging that he pulled his gun but claiming it was in self-defense for himself and his two-year-old son.

"I pull my firearm in self-defense," Piggott said during the video. "You cannot put your hands on no one unless you're planning to meet your maker."

Witnesses, however, told investigators that no one touched Piggott and that he appeared to be the aggressor.

Police say they thoroughly investigated the incident before charging Piggott with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week.

What the Risk Protection Order Means

The risk protection order, commonly called a red flag law, allows law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms if they pose a risk to themselves or the public.

If granted, Piggott could be barred from possessing firearms for up to one year. For now, he has been ordered to surrender his weapons while the court reviews the case.

What's next:

Friday's hearing confirmed that Piggott has complied with the temporary order to surrender his firearms.

A hearing scheduled next week will determine whether the risk protection order will remain in effect while the criminal case proceeds.

Piggott remains free on bond.