Excessive speeding likely cause in car crash that caught Haines City home on fire: Deputies

A 19-year-old Haines City man is charged with reckless driving after deputies say he crashed his car into the front of a home.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on Kalogridis Road in east Haines City.

According to the fire department, crews found a red Chevrolet Camaro crashed into the front of a home, which caused the living room to catch on fire.

There were four people sleeping in the home at the time, and all were able to get out safely through a side door. The fire was extinguished within a matter of minutes.

"Having multiple exits to get out of your home and knowing that beforehand for an incident like that to occur... having a backdoor and side door... knowing ways to get out of your home than just the front door," said Scott Platukas, Battalion Chief with the Haines City Fire Dept.

Two people were in the car and were not hurt. Polk County deputies identified the driver as 19-year-old Raciel Trego, saying he was speeding recklessly as he turned onto Kalogridis Road, ran the stop sign and lost control before crashing into the house.

He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and is facing two misdemeanor charges.

