Experience Pablo Picaso at The Dalí through May

The works of Pablo Picasso are coming to the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg for an extended stay.

Starting this weekend, visitors will be able to take in a very rare exhibit that features 79 paintings, drawing and collages – most of which have never been in the United States – on loan from the National Museum of Picasso in Paris.

Works on display from the 20th century master reflect Picasso’s time in the south of France and Northern Spain and what influenced him.

"It’s a unique and a high point for the area. We are proud to be a place that can bring this quality of work," said Hank Hine, Director of the Dali Museum.

The exhibit runs January 29, 2022 – May 22, 2022.