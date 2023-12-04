Experience the Christmas and Three Kings Day traditions of Puerto Rico at Parrandón Fest
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Yisenia Abrahantes, one of the organizers of Parrandón Fest, joined FOX 13 on Monday to share details about this family-friendly celebration of Puerto Rican holiday festivities.
There will be live music, dancing, food and cocktails. There will also be activities for children.
Parrandón Fest is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park from 12-8 p.m.
For ticket information, click here.