Experience the Christmas and Three Kings Day traditions of Puerto Rico at Parrandón Fest

Yisenia Abrahantes, one of the organizers of Parrandón Fest, joined FOX 13 on Monday to share details about this family-friendly celebration of Puerto Rican holiday festivities.

There will be live music, dancing, food and cocktails. There will also be activities for children.

Parrandón Fest is happening Saturday, Dec. 9 at Land O' Lakes Heritage Park from 12-8 p.m.

