Experience the historical landmarks of St. Pete on the African American Heritage Trail

From a renowned concert hall to landmark community staples, South St. Petersburg boasts a rich African American history.

Beginning with the pioneers in the 1860s through the Civil Rights era, a walking trail is giving people a chance to look back and reflect on more than a century of culture and commerce, faith and education.

Two 1.25 mile trails along 9th Avenue and 22nd Street provide an overview of the African American influence on the city, while identifying significant people and places along the way.

The tours are self-guided. People can pick up brochure maps at the Dr. Carter G Woodson Museum, where the trail begins. They are also available at Tombolo Bookstore.

Learn more at https://www.stpete.org/parks_and_recreation/african_american_heritage_trail.php.