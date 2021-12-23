Experts outline benefits of landscaping with native Florida plants

Florida's forests are being ripped from their roots across the state, all in the name of progress. Developers are clearing the way for the nearly one thousand people a day who are moving to the Sunshine State.

With all the development, there’s often little to no effort to save the shrinking number of native Florida plant species. But a team of conservation experts from the University of Florida is now trying to change that. They’re urging developers to use native plants in landscaping plans.

"Development is happening at a really rapid rate. If we can incorporate these native plant materials, these plants that were in Florida before development happened, there is some evidence that it can help mitigate some of the effects the development has on the ecology," explained Basil Iannone, assistant professor with UF Forest Resources and Conservation.

Iannone says the problem is most developers landscape with non-native species that require heavy fertilizer use and irrigation.

"If we select the right native plants, we can reduce the amount of water needed to maintain landscapes over the long term, which is very beneficial to our water quality and quantity," he continued.

Biologist and UF masters recipient Kayla Hess recently identified 273 native plant species on a plot of land slated for development outside of Gainesville. She says 80 of those are suitable plants for Florida urban landscaping.

Her work led to a publication that includes native-plant salvaging strategies for developers, like allowing native-species nurseries to harvest plants from a site before construction begins.

"If a developer reads this and it’s kind of a light bulb, then that’s great. I like the thought that this publication is to be a kind of educational tool and show readers some solutions," offered Hess.

The team says the next step is to be proactive and get their plans in front of as many eyes as possible. The more developers that jump on board, the bigger the impact will be.

"Yes, it will take an effort of the developer," added Iannone. "We see it as an opportunity to build trust and make what development that is happening better."

LINK: Read the researchers' guide to native species

