Explore beauty of Weeki Wachee River on kayak tour

Water flows towards the Gulf of Mexico from many rivers in the state of Florida. The Weeki Wachee River is one of those, but it is also spring feed and crystal clear.

Get Up and Go Kayaking offers a way to see all of the beauty that the river has to offer above and below the surface with their clear kayak Eco Tour.

"We offer fully guided tours on the Weeki Wachee River," shared owner operator Taylor Masnjak-Enriquez. "It's actually one of the 33 largest springs here in the state of Florida."

Patrons can expect to get right out on the water at the base location on Marys Fish Camp Road in Weeki Wachee.

"The river's really special and host to a lot of wildlife," said Masnjak-Enriquez. "We start here in the estuary where we see about 90 percent of our wildlife sightings before we start making our way up."

The Eco Tours follow the mantra of "Leave no Trace" and, they encourage all of their customers to pack out whatever they pack in for the trip. They also make sure to not leave the kayaks to preserve the shoreline of the river and prevent vegetation loss and soil erosion.

So, while the tour promises the sights and sounds of all of the beauty in the wild river of Florida, it also helps to encourage visitors to make sure that it is preserved for others to enjoy as well.

"It's how we inspire the next generation of people that want to conserve nature and connect with nature is by immersing them there," stated Masnjak-Enriquez matter-of-factly.

To learn more about Get Up and Go Kayaking or to book your own tour of the Weeki Wachee River, click here.

