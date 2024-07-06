Extreme heat didn't stop beachgoers from enjoying Clearwater this holiday weekend

Scorching summer temperatures and a heat advisory didn't keep people from packing Clearwater beach this holiday weekend.

For some, like Noel and Maria Orraca, a sea breeze sounded better than staying in Central Florida.

"We figured that it was gonna be pretty hot in the Orlando area," explained Noel Orraca. "So we wanted to take a day trip to the beach early, before it got too hot."

They weren't the only ones with the right idea.

As dawn broke on Saturday, folks could be seen taking advantage of the cooler morning temperatures, getting a workout in, walking the pups before the pavement got too hot, and claiming their spots on the sand.

Those who planned to spend the whole day noticeably carried heavier loads, ensuring they had enough cover, and enough to stay hydrated.

"We pack a lot of ice, a lot of water, a tent, some shade, sunscreen," Destiny Pantojoas said.

"You have to wear a hat , sunglasses, swimwear that covers the shoulders," Maria Orraca said.

With temperatures this hot, you could catch more than a bad sunburn. Tampa Bay Area doctors say they've seen a rise in heat exhaustion and even heat strokes this year.

"It's crucial to recognize the symptoms of a heat related illness early on," stressed Dr. Sam Samarrai, an internal medicine physician. " Heat exhaustion is basically the beginning phase. So, symptoms include heavy sweating, starting to feel weak, dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps."

To prevent the body from becoming dehydrated, Dr. Samarrai said it's crucial to drink as much water as possible, especially when consuming alcohol in the sun.

Dr. Samarrai also said to limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours and stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible.

