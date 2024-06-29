Clearwater business offers waterfront vacation rentals, watersports and more

On the north end of Clearwater Beach, the business Stay and Play Clearwater gets your beach visit offshore.

"The best part about it is though, you don't have to be staying here to play here, and you don't have to be playing here to stay here," stated owner Andrew Beltz. "What we have created here on property is a combination of vacation rentals, watersports, activities. We like to call ourselves a one-stop shop."

Patrons can rent a waterfront cabin to see the Gulf and relax. They can also get out on the water in five different ways, including chartered boat, kayak, paddleboard, parasail and personal watercraft.

"A lot of people come to Clearwater Beach and never leave the island," admitted Beltz. "One specialty that we do is our dolphin island jet ski experience."

The Stay and Play guides will teach visitors how to use the personal watercraft and then take them on a tour of Caladesi Island State Park, Honeymoon Island and Three Rooker Island.

"We really get you out on the water," shared Beltz of the experience. "They're going to run you up through some mangroves. You're going to see some awesome wildlife along the way. And give you a really awesome experience."

The guides do allow participants to stop along the way. There are several locations where the shelling is inaccessible except by boat or personal watercraft, so the seaside treasure is littered across the sand.

"It's a great experience to get off the sand of Clearwater Beach and really get on the water and see what else is around the area, said Beltz. "It's just really a lot of fun!"

