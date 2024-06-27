Transit officials consider adding airport service to Clearwater Beach

Getting to and from St. Petersbug-Clearwater International Airport could soon become more convenient and less expensive as local leaders explore adding a new service for travelers.

During a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board of directors meeting on Wednesday, the agency introduced a proposal to add a new service at the airport that would take passengers directly to and from Clearwater Beach by bus.

"We have heard loud and clear from many people - the desire for us to look into providing new service between Clearwater Beach and [the] airport," Darden Rice, PSTA's chief planning officer, told board members.

Rice said her team is working with stakeholders to determine ‘what that service looks like, what the ridership will be, the operating and the capital cost, and the potential sources of revenue to pay for it.’

PIE does not currently provide any public transportation options, leaving travelers to rely on rideshare services, taxis, or a ride from family or friends. Another option is to pay to park.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers, who represents Clearwater, voiced his support on Wednesday for exploring alternatives.

"We've gotten some input from our (Tourist Development Council) folks that talk about, you know, parking your car out at the parking garage out there costs you $50 bucks a night or something," Eggers estimated.

Short-term parking at PIE costs a daily maximum of $24. Long-term parking costs a daily maximum of $15 with a $10 daily rate for economy parking.

"And the costs of getting there," Eggers continued. "You know, those folks are spending $500, $600, $700 a night for a hotel room, so getting back and forth and using that service would be great. And not having to deal with a car."

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported that the airport has expressed an interest in the addition of public transportation, having gone so far as to meet with PSTA officials in the past to consider something similar to the proposal.

Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki also showed support for the move.

"I use that airport all the time," he told Rice during the board meeting Wednesday. "I think that is a great new idea to move people to that airport because that airport is in a great location, and it's just easy to get around."

Saracki cited the expenses associated with paying for services like Uber when catching a flight.

For the fiscal year 2025, PSTA has proposed an operating spending budget of $121.7 million, roughly $1.1 million less than the agency's projected revenue. Transit leaders have suggested using the surplus to make way for new services like the one proposed on Wednesday.

The transit authority will provide a presentation in July outlining options for a potential new service at the airport. The budget is set to be finalized in September.