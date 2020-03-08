Faclon rocket headed toward International Space Station with 4300 pounds of supplies
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Space-X successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft Friday evening from Cape Canaveral, Fl.
The Space-X Dragon took off with 4300 pounds of equipment for the International Space Station.
This is the 20th delivery from Space-X and the 15th successful time the booster rocket landed on either land or at sea.
The company has sent more than 100,000 pounds of equipment to the International Space Station.