Faclon rocket headed toward International Space Station with 4300 pounds of supplies

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Space-X successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft Friday evening from Cape Canaveral, Fl. 

The Space-X Dragon took off with 4300 pounds of equipment for the International Space Station. 

This is the 20th delivery from Space-X and the 15th successful time the booster rocket landed on either land or at sea. 

The company has sent more than 100,000 pounds of equipment to the International Space Station.
 