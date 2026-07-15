Washing machine full of evidence: 19 plead guilty in Florida gang-affiliated defrauding scheme

The Brief A Winter Haven check fraud mastermind and 18 accomplices pleaded guilty to a massive multi-state bank fraud conspiracy. Investigators uncovered the million-dollar scheme during a gang investigation into local shootings throughout Florida. Authorities caught the ringleader destroying evidence by shredding papers and throwing financial documents into a washing machine.



A Winter Haven man identified as the mastermind behind a massive multi-state check fraud scheme has pleaded guilty along with 18 accomplices following a major federal and local investigation, officials announced Wednesday.

Winter Haven check fraud

What we know:

Taylor Jacob, 26, of Winter Haven operated as the ringleader of a complex financial scam that attempted to steal over $1 million from 26 banks, three credit unions, and hundreds of victims, according to a press conference held by U.S. Attorney Tyler Gregory W. Kehoe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally uncovered the scheme while investigating a violent street gang known as the "Trap Boys".

During arrests linked to local gang shootings, deputies discovered a massive amount of altered checks, debit cards, and stolen personal identification belonging to dead people and assisted living residents.

The group targeted entities across Florida—including Winter Haven, Auburndale, Riverview, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, and Miami—before expanding across Georgia, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. Investigators say gang members, and other accomplices, used specialized software to forge high-value checks and used online databases to study business account balances so their forged checks wouldn't raise red flags.

How it all began

The backstory:

Investigators report that in June 2022, PCSO responded to a call at a Chevron Station in the Bartow area. It was there that deputies found Jacob, who is believed to have been the ringleader of the entire operation.

Jacob attempted to flee but was arrested. During a search of his vehicle, deputies found altered checks and people's personal information. They were identified to be dead or residing in assisted living communities.

Twnety-seven debit cards in the names of other people were also found, alongside a computer and cellphone, according to Kehoe.

Law enforcement says these items were used to make checks to defraud insurance companies, law firms, construction companies, auto shop companies, public school districts, colleges and state agencies.

To pull off the scam, the gang members stole real checks from local businesses and individuals, using specialized software to make high-value checks with fake names and different bank details.

Online databases were used to analyze businesses' bank accounts. The suspects studied the balances and transaction histories, so the forged checks would not raise red flags.

To cash out checks, Kehoe states that Jacob recruited accomplices who handed over their personal debit cards, social security numbers and online banking passwords.

Victims impacted

By the numbers:

Investigators say the suspects deposited $50,000 a week in fake checks and attempted to withdraw $10,000 a week that was split among those involved.

The suspects used the money to buy personal items, bags, clothes, shoes, meals and bills.

Jacob bonded out of jail, and by Jan. 2024, PCSO and the FBI executed a search warrant at his home with probable cause. Kehoe stated Jacob refused to come out for 30 minutes when law enforcement arrived. Inside, Jacob was shredding papers and throwing evidence into the washing machine.

Law enforcement found check books and financial documents.

He was arrested again alongside his accomplices:

Qornelious Campbell (33, Winter Haven)

Kenneth Cole II (27, Winter Haven)

Kenisha Coffer (27, Minneola)

D’Andranika Crews (22, Lakeland)

Ebony Fields (28, Winter Haven)

Victoria Ferrer (24, Lakeland)

Aaliyah Gotay-Woods (25, Bartow)

Bre’asia Harris (28, Winter Haven)

Jaun Hillman (53, Winter Haven)

Keith Honors, Jr. (41, Lakeland)

Kendrick Iles (22, Plant City)

Arkuria Lewis (24, Lakeland)

Deven Little (30, Lakeland)

Josie Lopez (31, Haines City)

Clarissa Morris (26, Lakeland)

Tamiria Perry (29, Winter Haven)

Tamaries Richardson (32, Bartow)

Kalei Spicer (24, Live Oak)

Tyler Jacob (26, Winter Haven)

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Florida bank fraud

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not yet disclosed the exact sentence dates or the maximum prison time each of the 19 defendants faces under their guilty pleas. It also remains unclear if investigators are searching for more accomplices that were involved.