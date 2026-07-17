Holiday shooting: Man killed after argument, suspect detained: PSO

The Brief A shooting in Holiday left one man dead following a late-night dispute, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the Crest Ridge Gardens neighborhood early Friday and took the suspected gunman into custody. Investigators confirmed the two men knew each other and said there is no danger to the surrounding community.



A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Holiday, and the suspected gunman is in custody, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Holiday neighborhood shooting

What we know:

PSO says deputies responded to the Vision Avenue area in the Crest Ridge Gardens neighborhood shortly after midnight Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to initial information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office, an argument between two men who knew each other escalated when one man shot the other.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies detained the suspect at the scene, PSO said.

Unreleased victim, suspect identities

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of those involved in the incident.

Homicide investigation

What's next:

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.