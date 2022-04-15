'Failed' guide dog finds new purpose at Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Carol Sanders saw potential in failure. Sophie was born to be a guide dog and started out in the program, but then there was an issue.

"Sophie came to us as a career change from Southeastern Guide Dogs," Sanders explained. "Sophie has a small issue with her optic nerve."

That optic nerve issue eliminated Sophie from the program as a guide dog for the blind, wounded veterans, or children with special needs.

But in that rejection, Sanders saw potential.

She recalled, "We knew from the moment we brought Sophie home that her mission wasn't complete."

Sanders began exploring that mission.

"Sophie's personality and her disposition just draws her to people," she admitted, "Sophie makes people happy... So, the way for us to give back and our time is to share Sophie!"

Sanders and her husband began volunteering their time with Sophie at a residence facility with the Wisconsin Veterans Association; and since she and her husband split their year living in Bradenton and Wisconsin, they were looking for a way to do the same here.

Southeastern Guide Dogs pointed them to Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

They made a connection with Serenity Place. It is the Behavioral Health Unit at Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

"Sophie volunteers once or twice a week," said Sanders.

Those visits are transformative for the patients and staff at the hospital.

"The instant 'ohhhh' as soon as they see her," recalled Janice McKendrick the Behavioral Health Director, "And they were able to pet her."

McKendrick shared that the patients respond to Sophie with an appreciation and the connection opens a window.

Of those interactions, McKendrick said, "[Patients] sharing of stories about their own pets. And that's hugely positive for us. Our therapists are then able to speak with the patients."

Those patients are being treated for conditions such as depression, anxiety and P.T.S.D., so the willingness to communicate when Sophie is around is a beneficial opening.

"Even after Sophie leaves, she still leaves a positive vibe," shared McKendrick.

Sharing that positivity and more importantly that love is what it has always been about for Sanders.

She exclaimed, "It's just part of what we do, sharing Sophie."