1 dead, 1 hospitalized after boating incident near the Courtney Campbell Causeway: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Tampa Police Department, and Tampa Fire Rescue all responded to the scene of a boating incident on Saturday, according to officials.

The FWC says they received a report of a single vessel boating incident in Tampa Bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Hillsborough County.

According to authorities, one person was taken to the hospital and another person was declared dead.

"All members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," said the FWC in a press release.

According to officials, the FWC wil be the lead agency for the ongoing investigation.

