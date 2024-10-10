Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
7
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hardee County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:06 AM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County

Falling tree kills Inverness man hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 1:23pm EDT
Citrus County
FOX 13 News

INVERNESS, Fla. - An Inverness man is dead after troopers say he collided with a falling tree early Thursday morning as Hurricane Milton whipped across the state of Florida

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old man was traveling eastbound on East Parsons Point Road around 1:30 a.m. 

Troopers say he slammed into a falling tree. 

The driver died at the scene. 

Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm, made landfall around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and worked its way across the state, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: