Falling tree kills Inverness man hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall: FHP
INVERNESS, Fla. - An Inverness man is dead after troopers say he collided with a falling tree early Thursday morning as Hurricane Milton whipped across the state of Florida.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old man was traveling eastbound on East Parsons Point Road around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers say he slammed into a falling tree.
The driver died at the scene.
Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm, made landfall around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and worked its way across the state, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
