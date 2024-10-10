Falling tree kills Inverness man hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An Inverness man is dead after troopers say he collided with a falling tree early Thursday morning as Hurricane Milton whipped across the state of Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old man was traveling eastbound on East Parsons Point Road around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers say he slammed into a falling tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm, made landfall around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and worked its way across the state, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

