Hurricane Milton tracker: Category 1 storm continues to bring 'damaging winds' to Florida after landfall

Hurricane Milton has weakened to a Category 1 storm after making landfall on Siesta Key as a major hurricane on Wednesday night.

As of 2 a.m., Milton had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

Milton reached the west-central coast of Florida at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. When it made landfall, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Milton was last reported moving east-northeast at 16 miles per hour. It's continuing to move east-northeast and is forecast to remain a Category 1 storm as it pushes off the east side of the state.

Hurricane Milton winds

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center of Milton and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles.

Hurricane force wind gusts will be felt across portions of the Tampa Bay area into early Thursday, with tropical storm force winds extending across a large stretch of the state.

According to FOX 13 News Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, winds will diminish on Thursday.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 51 Florida counties, while President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration ahead of Milton.

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Flamingo northward to Anclote River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay, as well as the Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, including the St. Johns River.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay and on Florida’s east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area across Florida through early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center says a tornado or two is possible through early Thursday morning over parts of central and eastern Florida.

Storm Surge

The National Hurricane Center says the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Anna Maria Island, FL to Boca Grande, FL - 9-13 ft

Boca Grande, FL to Bonita Beach, FL-8-12 ft

Charlotte Harbor-8-12 ft

Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL-5-8 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to Flamingo, FL-3-5 ft

Sebastian Inlet, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA-3-5 ft

Anclote River, FL to Anna Maria Island, FL - 3-5 ft

Tampa Bay-3-5 ft

St. Johns River - 2-4 ft

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

How much rain will we get?

As of early Thursday, portions of the Bay Area have already received more than a foot of rain from Milton, leading to flooding in many areas.

The NHC says rainfall will continue to bring the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding.