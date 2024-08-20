Family Elder Law's attorney admits to misappropriating funds from trusts, leading to firms shutting down

It's now clear why Family Elder Law offices in Polk County closed their doors abruptly weeks ago. The firm's attorney, Jason Penrod, admitted to the highest court in the state that he misappropriated funds from his clients.

FOX 13 first met Leticia Labate of Lakeland in early August. She hired Family Elder Law a month prior to pursuing a Medicaid application for her 91-year-old mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's Dementia. She paid $4,500 as a retainer fee out of her mom's Social Security savings.

But then, on July 18, Labate learned the law firm closed its doors in Lakeland and its two other branches in Lake Wales and Sebring without any notice.

"Now my mother doesn't have the money. She's wiped out," Labate told FOX 13 in August.

Shortly after her story aired, Labate was reimbursed the entire amount. Her mom has since passed away, but Labate's fight for justice for her mother isn't over.

"He took our money literally two weeks, the full amount, before he left the business, which he would've known at that point he had already misappropriated funds, which is something he has acknowledged to my understanding," said Labate.

The Florida Bar website states the firm's attorney, Jason Penrod, has disciplinary charges pending. He recently filed a petition for 'Disciplinary Revocation' after stating a former associate and attorney representing the beneficiaries of a living trust reported he misappropriated funds. He also self reported he misappropriated funds from two trusts in which he was the trustee.

Richard Greenberg, Penrod's attorney, sent FOX 13 this statement:

"If the Supreme Court grants Mr. Penrod's petition for disciplinary revocation with leave to reapply, he will be able to seek reinstatement to The Florida Bar at the end of the time period set by the court. He will have to file a petition for reinstatement and ultimately the Supreme Court of Florida will decide whether he has proven sufficient rehabilitation to get readmitted."

"I'm completely opposed to his motion," said Labate, who believes his motion should not be granted and the Florida Bar's investigation should be allowed to run its course. "People who violate the trust of the most vulnerable, those are the most dangerous people in the world, especially officers of the court whom you place your most faith in… he needs to have his license permanently revoked by the Bar, not by him at his request."

Labate says she plans on filing a complaint against Penrod with the Florida Bar.

