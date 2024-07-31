Family Elder Law closes doors leaving clients with lack of answers, in limbo

Clients of Family Elder Law in Polk County are left frustrated with no answers after the law firm unexpectedly shut their doors.

Family Elder Law has a location in Lakeland, Lake Wales and Sebring, and they have all been closed for about two weeks now.

Leticia Labate is taking care of her 91-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer's dementia. She also suffered from a stroke earlier this year.

READ: Dundee considering one-year moratorium on new development due to water shortage

"I was trying to navigate how to get her the best possible care, because in my opinion, she needed 24/7 care, and I wasn't going to be able to provide that," said Labate. "I have a full family with kids."

Labate said in late June, she went to Family Elder Law off of US-98 to hire an attorney, so she could pursue a Medicaid application for her mom and potentially get her into a nursing home or a long-term care facility.

"They said, ‘we are very pricey, but we provide amazing service,’" she said.

She hired them on July 1 and paid out of her mom's social security savings – $4,500 as a retainer fee, which was withdrawn right away.

MORE: New Lakeland VA Clinic opens as Polk County's veteran population grows

But then on July 18, Labate, after dropping off the necessary paperwork the previous day, learned the law firm closed its doors, along with its two other offices.

"We have never been contacted by his office," said Labate. "There was no notice at all he would be closing. We've never been approached with an offer of a refund."

The Florida Bar website shows Jason Penrod, the law firm's founder, is still in "good standing," however, a spokesperson confirmed they are openly investigating him.

"My poor mother is the person who has been victimized," said Labate.

When FOX 13 emailed the law firm, we got an email back stating in part, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Family Elder Law is in the process of closing its operations," but no exact reason was given for the closure.

READ: Avelo Airlines adds new non-stop destinations from Lakeland Linder

"Now my mother doesn't have the money. She's wiped out," Labate said.

She has no choice but to keep caring for her mother, and said there needs to be a full investigation and consequences.

"He took the money at the very last minute and never earned a penny, not one cent was earned, because the file wasn't worked on," she said.

FOX 13 reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office to see if they have open investigations into Penrod, and a spokesperson said they don't at this point in time.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: