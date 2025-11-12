Family of four displaced after Tampa home fire, dog dies: First responders

The Brief A family of four is displaced after their home caught fire in the 5800 block of West Euclid Avenue in Tampa. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire, but TFR said a dog was found dead inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A family of four is displaced Wednesday evening after their home caught fire in the 5800 block of West Euclid Avenue in Tampa, first responders said.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire just after 7 p.m., and crews found the home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of it.

Firefighters said they went inside the home and started working to get it extinguished, but due to an "erupting combustible," they had to change to a defensive attack on the fire.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to officials. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire, but TFR said a dog was found dead inside the home after searching it.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family of four that is now displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation, TFR officials said.