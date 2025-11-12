Plans for USF's giant 'Fletcher District' move forward

The Brief The Florida Board of Governors recently signed off on USF's plans for the 'Fletcher District'. It will include student housing, a hotel, retail stores, and green space. USF has been working on the project since 2023.



This week the Florida Board of Governors approved a major expansion at USF. It is called ‘The Fletcher District’.

What we know:

The project will be built on the site of the old USF Claw golf course. The location is on the north side of Fletcher Avenue, east of N. 46th Street, and west of the USF Forest.

The Fletcher District will include student housing, a hotel, academic buildings, and shops. A prospective parent touring the campus said he was all in favor of the new plans. "Any opportunities they have, where students can live, where it's safe and there's shopping and food and other students and people around you, I'm all for it. I think it's a great idea," Louis Migliaccio said.

It will be built with a combination of public and private money.

Some of the housing will be within site of the new USF football stadium, which is now under construction. The stadium is scheduled to open for the 2027 football season.

The backstory:

Once considered a commuter school, USF has undergone a growth spurt in recent years.

There are now nearly 50,000 students enrolled.

The future of the USF golf course has been argued about for years, and so has construction of an on-campus football stadium.

The future of both has now finally been resolved.

What's next:

Construction of ‘The Fletcher District’ is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2026 with completion of phase one scheduled for the Fall of 2028.