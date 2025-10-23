Pasco County family still searching for answers in a 2015 missing woman case

The Brief CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is stepping up efforts to find information on a missing woman from New Port Richey. Brook Lynn Peck of New Port Richey was last heard from by family in October 2015. Police have checked hundreds of leads since then, but so far have not found a critical tip.



The memories of better days with Brook Lynn Peck always come around this time of year for Paulette Caruso.

"She was the most free-spirited and angelic presence that we've known," she said. "She was just a lovable, kind human being."

In October 2015, she stopped reaching out to family. Soon, they realized the 21-year-old wasn't just out of touch. She was missing.

"You pretty much feel helpless because you don't know what happened and there's nothing you can do about it," said Caruso.

Dig deeper:

For 10 years, New Port Richey police have tracked down dozens of leads. Was she trafficked? Was she killed? Did she choose to leave behind a life that often made her unable to control her addictions?

"We had hoped that she would be found, and we'd hear something," said Caurso, "but we were pretty much at terms that we would never find out."

CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is trying to change that, putting up a billboard near where she was last seen, at Moog Road and US 19.

"We know that there's some people out in the community that have information," said Kelly McLaren of CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay. "And even if you think it's too small, it's not."

Police have been able to speak with many of the people she was last in touch with. They've also pulled bank records and travel logs, and have found very little of note. They're hoping now that someone's conscience will lead them to make an anonymous tip.

"Think about if Brooklyn was part of your family," said McLaren, "would you want to know where your missing family member is? Would you be able to wait 10 years?"

The backstory:

It is even harder now for those who loved Brook Lynn.

"She was a very happy child and her presence, even as an adult, she was always there to help somebody," said Caruso. "Even when she had nothing, she went out of her way to help people."

Her aunt says both of Brook Lynn's parents died this year from drug overdoses. She counts it as proof of the toll her disappearance has taken.

"She just wanted to be with her is what she wanted to be," Caruso said of Brook Lynn's mother, "and I pretty much feel that she just gave up."

What's next:

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 800-873-TIPS.

They stress that all tips are confidential, that even they don't know the identities of the people who left a verified tip.

Family has set up a Facebook page about her case.