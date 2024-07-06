WATCH: Disastrous flooding in lakeside neighborhood forces family to abandon pool day

A North Sioux City homeowner has described how he and his wife "abandoned our pool day with the kids" and "scrambled" to "race away" from rapidly rising water as their street was inundated during a flood-mitigation measure.

Video sent to Storyful by Malcolm Speichinger shows just how a peaceful Sunday by McCook Lake turned into a domestic disaster as deep floodwaters inundated his street in a matter of minutes.

Speaking to local media days after the June 23 flood, Speichinger said his home was "still standing" but with some "pretty bad structural damage".

According to the Sioux City Journal the flooding came as a result of a mitigation plan after days of heavy rain. The plan involved an emergency levee, the Journal said, "designed to protect North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes by diverting water through a waterway and into McCook Lake."

The plan has "come under criticism by many McCook Lake residents, some of whom said their homes were sacrificed for North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes," the Journal said.

KTIV said 20 homes locally were listed as a total loss after the flood.

