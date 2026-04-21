Family of truck driver killed in I-75 hit-and-run crash devastated: 'Part of my life is gone'

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The Brief Stavan Albert Facey, a 34-year-old father of four and business owner, was killed on I-75 in Manatee County. Florida Highway Patrol arrested Jonathan Matos Morales, a catcher in the Atlanta Braves minor league, after the Braves organization discovered the suspect's vehicle on their compound and alerted authorities. Facey’s mother, Judy Thomas, expressed the family's deep heartbreak over the loss of her son, who was working alongside his cousin at the time of the crash.



A hit-and-run on I-75 in Manatee County claimed the life of a 34-year-old truck driver Monday morning, leaving his four children behind and his family struggling to accept the sudden loss.

The backstory:

Stavan Albert Facey was driving his semi-truck just south of State Road 64 when a Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales, a minor league catcher for the Atlanta Braves, was weaving in and out of traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Matos Morales caused a crash that sent a Chevy Trailblazer into the right lane and into the path of Facey's semi tractor-trailer.

Facey died at the scene of the crash. Facey’s mother, Judy Thomas, shared that her son had been on the road for less than an hour, working for the trucking business he owned with his cousin.

READ MORE: Minor league catcher turned in by Atlanta Braves following deadly I-75 hit-and-run crash: FHP

What they're saying:

"He tried to save the vehicle, and he flipped right over. When he flipped over [his cousin] called his name and no answer, he called his phone and no answer," shared Thomas.

Pictured: Facey and his mother Courtesy: Sophia Colley

Thomas said her loss is hard to accept and that her son is leaving behind four kids. "Part of my life is gone," she shared.

According to FHP, the Braves turned Matos Morales in after the team saw the Mustang authorities had been looking for in their compound.

"The Atlanta Braves organization contacted the Florida highway patrol advising they may have found that vehicle within their complex. Advising they felt 99.9% sure that they had the vehicle," said Trooper Ken Watson. "We immediately dispatched troopers to the scene, made contact with the Braves legal staff, and we were able to establish that was in fact the vehicle we were looking for, and then promptly able to make an arrest of our suspected driver."

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta Brave released the following statement:

"We are aware that a player who was formerly in our minor league system is under investigation related to a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Manatee County. Our organization is cooperating fully with authorities and will not have any further comment at this time. Our condolences go to the loved ones of all who were involved."

The crash is still under investigation.