Manatee County's Piney Point funding gap reaches $23.4M as commissioners clash 

The Brief Manatee County commissioners are divided over a budget shortage left behind by the cleanup of the Piney Point environmental disaster. More than 400 million gallons of treated wastewater have been successfully forced down a deep well injection site to advance permanent closure. Officials will discuss the topic on Tuesday, June 16 to clear up funding disputes and review the contract with the deep well facility operator.



A funding rift has divided Manatee County commissioners as they work to handle an unexpected $23.4 million shortfall stemming from the prolonged cleanup of the Piney Point phosphate plant.

Piney Point budget battle

What we know:

More than 400 million gallons of treated water from the former phosphate processing facility have been safely pushed down into a deep well injection site in Manatee County.

The site's receiver is close to exhausting the remaining contaminated water and the journey toward a permanent shutdown of the facility, which has plagued the area for decades.

While it will require monitoring for decades, the site is working towards a long-term closure plan.

The situation turned critical four years ago when a massive breach sent polluted wastewater surging straight into Tampa Bay.

Cleaning up the environmental disaster has cost far more than initially projected. While Gov. Ron DeSantis rerouted over $15 million to launch water treatment, and the state injected another $100 million in federal relief funds, local officials say they have been saddled with a crushing financial burden.

A budget deficit is hitting the county's general fund this year, sparking fierce debate over the $23.4 million shortage that the county already absorbed and paid for through local taxpayer funds.

Commissioners voted to obtain clarification from the state regarding its funding commitments, and they will debate the current contract with the well operator during a county commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Funding concerns

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the state of Florida will step in to cover the remaining $23.4 million deficit or if local taxpayers will permanently absorb the cost. It remains unclear what specific adjustments commissioners might demand when they review the contract with the private company hired to operate the deep well injection site.

Commission split over costs

What they're saying:

Manatee County commissioners are divided over who should foot the bill for a disaster they did not cause.

"I don’t see treating Piney Point or treating someone else’s environmental disaster as a core function of our government. That's their problem," Manatee County Commission Chair Tal Siddique said.

Siddique noted that the money is pulled directly from the general fund at a time when lawmakers in Tallahassee are discussing plans to eliminate property tax revenue with millions of carve-outs.

Other officials warn that halting progress now is simply not an option and could trigger far worse consequences.

"We can’t walk away from this. That’s the problem," Commissioner Mike Rahn said.

Commissioner Amanda Ballard echoed the need for caution.

"We are in a really tough situation. I think that not going forward with this, potentially losing the ability to actually get this thing shut down, losing the partner we have could cause a lot more damage than the money that we stand to lose if the state doesn’t come through with their end of the bargain," Ballard said.

Protecting Florida drinking water

The backstory:

Manatee County originally took over ownership of the deep well injection site to monitor precisely what was being forced down below the Florida aquifer. The county and residents wanted to protect local resources.

Some commissioners fear that altering the current management plan could backfire given the site's volatile history.

"It sucks. I don’t disagree. There’s lots of things that we are technically not responsible for, but it doesn't mean we aren’t informally responsible if we cause damage to our drinking water," Commissioner George Kruse said.

Piney Point cleanup expenses

By the numbers:

400 million: Total gallons of treated wastewater disposed of through the deep well injection site.

200 million: The estimated dollar cost to permanently shut down the site back in 2021.

100 million: Federal relief dollars provided by the state for the closure.

23.4 million: The current budget shortfall absorbed by Manatee County's general fund.

15 million: State funds redirected by Gov. DeSantis to begin treating the wastewater in 2021.

What's next:

Manatee County commissioners will continue their debate over the funding and future of Piney Point at their next county commission meeting on Tuesday, June 16.