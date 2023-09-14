Family of missing Oldsmar woman found alive raises money for group that helped bring her home

The family of a woman who disappeared from a Florida Walmart is thanking the nonprofit organization that found her alive in the woods by creating a fundraiser.

After about a month in the hospital, Anu Awasthi is back home with her family.

Last month, her husband, Vikas Awasthi, dropped her off at Walmart for a haircut appointment. When he came back an hour later to pick her up, she wasn’t there, and she never showed up to her appointment.

Anu Awasthi was found alive several days after disappearing from a Florida Walmart.

Law enforcement, along with volunteers with a non-profit called "We Are the Essentials," searched for days before finding Anu Awasthi alive in a forest area near Walmart.

READ: Missing Polk County woman Tonya Whipp search party in need of volunteers

"She was alive and that’s what was most important, so it was a very, very special day for us," said Shawna Fikar, who is part of the group of volunteers.

Before Anu Awasthi was safely located, her friends and family members spent days searching for her.

To pay it forward, the Awasthi family started a GoFundMe to raise money for "We Are the Essentials".

"When we really needed help, they were there for us. They found Anu in the nick of time. It was the happiest day of our lives. It was fantastic, and we’re just so grateful that we wanted to do something from our side," Awasthi said.

LINK: Click here for more information on "We Are the Essentials".