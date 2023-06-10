Fans life saved after suffering heart attack during Rays game

A fan had an episode of cardiac arrest during the Tampa Bay Rays game on Friday night.

According to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the fan displayed signs of being unconscious.

Another fan, Janie Morales, took control of the situation and helped save the man's life.

She gently placed him on the ground and performed CPR until EMS Crews could respond.

As a result of her actions, the fan got his pulse back.

Three first responders then took over and performed life-saving care, said St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue.

After two shocks from a defibrillator, the man's heart was beating regularly, and he was stable enough to move.

He was then transported to a local hospital.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the fan was awake and speaking clearly, according to St. Pete Fire & Rescue.