Fatal crash closes part of Roosevelt Boulevard in St. Pete

By FOX 13 News staff
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A deadly crash has closed the exit ramp from the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 onto Roosevelt Boulevard.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning, and involves two vehicles and a motorcycle. At least one person is dead.

The westbound lanes of Roosevelt Blvd. and the southbound exit from I-275 will remain closed during the investigation, police said. FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison reports the westbound lanes are closed from 16th Street North to the I-275 northbound ramp. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

St. Pete police said a motorcyclist was heading west on Roosevelt Blvd when a vehicle entered the road from the southbound I-275 exit ramp. Both crashed, and a second vehicle struck the motorcycle.

The adult male motorcycle driver died at the scene. Police have not identified him.