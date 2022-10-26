Fatal pedestrian crash closes portion of Kennedy Blvd. at Westshore Blvd. in Tampa

article

A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle at a busy Tampa intersection.

The crash occurred at Kennedy Boulevard and North Westshore Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian was struck around 4:45 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.

They are still investigating what led up to the deadly crash.

Eastbound lanes of Kennedy Blvd. at Westshore Blvd. will remain closed during the investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen. The pedestrian has not been publicly identified.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.