FDA approves new drug to treat severe allergies

With symptoms ranging from hives to anaphylactic shock, allergy sufferers would welcome any relief from their potentially deadly symptoms.

A new drug approval from the FDA could be some much-needed relief, but the price tag could make it difficult for uninsured patients to access.

The Food and Drug Administration just approved Xolair, the brand name for the drug omalizumab, a common asthma drug, for patients living with severe food allergies.

An estimated 17 million people in the U.S. have the type of food allergies that can cause rapid, serious symptoms, including severe, whole-body reactions that are potentially deadly.

People who use Xolair must continue to avoid the foods that cause them reactions, such as peanuts, cashews, hazelnuts, walnuts, milk products and eggs. The medication allows them to tolerate higher amounts of such foods without causing major reactions.

NPR reports that for uninsured patients, monthly costs for the shot could reach $2900 per month for children.

Monthly costs could soar up to $5,000 for adult patients.

The medication is not approved for emergency treatment of allergic reactions.