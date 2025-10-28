FDOT completes $143M revamp of I-75 and US-301 interchange
BRADENTON, Fla - Drivers traveling through the I-75 and U.S. 301 interchange near Ellenton are finally seeing a smoother commute.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has officially completed a multi-year, $143 million improvement project designed to relieve one of the region’s most congested areas.
What we know:
The project included new bridges over the river, additional lanes on I-75, and wider entrance and exit ramps connecting to U.S. 301.
FDOT officials say the changes are aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing crashes, and increasing overall safety for drivers.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis touts ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative, accelerating projects in Tampa Bay area
"These upgrades are going to make a big difference for anyone who travels this stretch daily," said Alex Ruiz, Interstate Construction Manager for FDOT.
Officials estimate that about 50,000 drivers commute through the interchange every day — a number expected to grow as the area continues to develop.
Courtesy: FDOT
What's next:
With the Ellenton interchange complete, FDOT is already turning its attention to another major traffic choke point; Fruitville Road.
Plans are underway to replace the current interchange with a diverging diamond design, a configuration intended to move vehicles more efficiently and reduce delays during peak travel hours.
The Source: Information in this article came from interviews conducted by FOX 13’s Mariah Harrison and FDOT.