FDOT completes $143M revamp of I-75 and US-301 interchange

By
Published  October 28, 2025 11:15am EDT
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
I-75 at U.S. 301 interchange complete

Bradenton commuters should see a change in drive time and congestion as FDOT completes the I-75 at U.S. 301 interchange project. FOX 13’s Mariah Harrison reports.

The Brief

    • FDOT has completed a $143 million upgrade to the I-75 and U.S. 301 interchange near Ellenton.
    • The project adds new bridges, wider ramps, and additional lanes to ease congestion and improve safety.
    • Next up: FDOT plans to revamp the Fruitville Road exit with a diverging diamond interchange.

BRADENTON, Fla - Drivers traveling through the I-75 and U.S. 301 interchange near Ellenton are finally seeing a smoother commute. 

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has officially completed a multi-year, $143 million improvement project designed to relieve one of the region’s most congested areas.

What we know:

The project included new bridges over the river, additional lanes on I-75, and wider entrance and exit ramps connecting to U.S. 301. 

FDOT officials say the changes are aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing crashes, and increasing overall safety for drivers.

"These upgrades are going to make a big difference for anyone who travels this stretch daily," said Alex Ruiz, Interstate Construction Manager for FDOT.

Officials estimate that about 50,000 drivers commute through the interchange every day — a number expected to grow as the area continues to develop.

Courtesy: FDOT

What's next:

With the Ellenton interchange complete, FDOT is already turning its attention to another major traffic choke point; Fruitville Road.

Plans are underway to replace the current interchange with a diverging diamond design, a configuration intended to move vehicles more efficiently and reduce delays during peak travel hours.

The Source: Information in this article came from interviews conducted by FOX 13’s Mariah Harrison and FDOT.

