Expand / Collapse search

Federal cased dropped, child neglect charge filed against man in Leila Cavett case

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

FBI releases video showing last known images of missing mom

The FBI released new security video showing the last known images of missing mom Leila Cavett, whose toddler was found wandering the streets of South Florida alone in July.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal charges have been dropped against the man once considered a suspect in the disappearance of a young Georgia mother. Officials in Broward County, Florida have now charged him with child neglect. 

Shannon Ryan, 40, was accused of lying to police and kidnapping in 21-year-old Leila Cavett, of Dawson County, Georgia, whose young child was found wandering in a South Florida parking lot. 

According to WSVN, federal prosecutors dropped the charges against Ryan, a self-proclaimed "witch," but he was booked into the Broward County jail on new charges Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: FBI announces $10K reward for information on missing mom Leila Cavett

Despite a multi-state search, Leila Cavett has not been found. She was last seen on July 25, 2020, at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood, Florida.

New mugshot of Shannon Ryan (Broward Sheriff), Leila Cavett with 2-year-old son Kamdyn (Miramar Police)

The FBI released photos of her with her 2-year-old son inside the store at 3 p.m. and then again at 10 p.m. on the same day. The toddler was later found barefoot and in a soiled diaper in a Miramar apartment parking lot.

In October 2020, crews searched a landfill in Monarch Hill, Florida, but came up empty-handed.

Shannon Ryan appears in Broward County court via Zoom, (WSVN)

Shannon Ryan was charged with federal kidnapping charges and investigators said he intended to collect a ransom.

Cavett reportedly moved from Georgia to Florida to work for Ryan, who was supposed to appear in court at the end of January, but there was a delay.

Previous mugshot of Shannon Ryan

On Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrested Ryan on a new charge of neglect of a child without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on Cavett's whereabouts is urged to call the FBI's Miami office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit the FBI's website to submit a tip.