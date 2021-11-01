Feeding Tampa Bay expands services to empower food-insecure residents in Pinellas County

Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its services to provide hot meals to people five days a week in Pinellas County.

The non-profit is opening its newest Trinity Cafe in St. Pete. This is the first Trinity Cafe in Pinellas County, providing complimentary, hot and healthy meals weekdays from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm.

The full-service restaurant is a part of the new Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center, a community hub designed to provide a holistic solution to hunger. In addition to meals, people will have access to a food pantry, SNAP benefits assistance, nutrition education and job training.

The food pantry is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm.

Advertisement

For more information, visit their website.