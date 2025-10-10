Feeding Tampa Bay launching program to help federal workers as government shutdown continues

The Brief As the government shutdown drags on, organizations in the Tampa Bay area are expanding services to help federal workers. Feeding Tampa Bay is launching a program on Monday to help federal workers.



As the government shutdown drags on, organizations in the Tampa Bay area are bracing for the impacts on federal workers.

Feeding Tampa Bay is launching a program to help federal workers stay afloat with groceries, bills and other necessities during the shutdown.

READ: Americans rate these 6 federal agencies lower than the USPS

What we know:

Feeding Tampa Bay serves thousands of people every week, but it's expecting its massive hub to be even busier starting Monday. The organization is launching a relief program for federal workers.

"Whether that's a TSA agent, someone that's handling our baggage, all of those are government employees," Feeding Tampa Bay's CEO Thomas Mantz said. "And those are the ones that will be without a paycheck."

Feeding Tampa Bay started a government shutdown webpage with dedicated support for federal workers.

MORE: Publix to allow open carry of guns inside Florida stores, officials say

During the shutdown, federal employees will be able to call a new hotline, to set up a time to access different resources like groceries, personal care products, pet food and other financial support services.

"In times of crisis, other services are necessary as well," Mantz said. "Maybe it's utility support, maybe it's mental health wellness. We'll bring other partners that are here, resident at Causeway Center, around our affected employees."

What they're saying:

"Whatever folks are arguing about up there, there are human beings, friends and neighbors that are impacted here," Mantz said.

Mantz said the shutdown is hitting families around the region, including some of the organization's own.

READ: These lawmakers offered to reject their salaries during government shutdown

"We have a colleague who was out on maternity leave, thought she would be gone for four months," he said. "She came back a month early, because her husband got furloughed."

The program will require extra hours, volunteers and support. Feeding Tampa Bay is looking for people in the community who can volunteer their time or donate financially to help support this effort.

The organization hopes to maintain these expanded services as long as the government shutdown lasts.

"And then, as long as they need our care, we'll be there for them," Mantz said.

What you can do:

Feeding Tampa Bay said it's been in communication with federal employers. If you think you qualify for these resources, you are encouraged to call the hotline, starting Monday, at 813-710-9003.