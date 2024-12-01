FEMA disaster recovery centers no longer open on Sundays.

For almost two months, dozens of temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers across the state have been operating 12 hours a day - seven days a week.

But now that the Atlantic hurricane season is over, officials in Tallahassee recently made the decision to close all sites on Sundays starting December 1.

DRC's have been one-stop shops where people affected by recent storms can learn more about disaster assistance programs, documents needed, housing and rental assistance information, and can get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Some also have representatives from the Small Business Administration regarding their programs.

These centers will still be open Monday through Saturday, but remember, you can also apply for assistance online or over the phone.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362.

FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for assistance until January 7th of 2025.

You're eligible if you've suffered displacement, home repairs, personal property losses and other un-insured or under-insured disaster-related expenses.

If you'd still prefer to speak to representatives in person, you can find a center near you, by visiting the FEMA website.

Or you can text "DRC" and a zip code to 43362.

In the Tampa Bay area, there have been about 10 active sites from Citrus to Hernando counties.

If you had damage from hurricane Helene and hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for both disasters and provide the dates of your damage for each.

