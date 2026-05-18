All-female Flight of Honor gives Florida veterans long-overdue recognition in Washington, D.C.

The Brief More than 120 female veterans from Florida traveled to Washington, D.C. on a first-of-its-kind Flight of Honor just for women. The trip was two and a half years in the making, raising about $220,000 to cover travel and expenses. Some participants say it’s the first time their service and sacrifice have been fully recognized.



For decades, Honor Flights have brought veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the nation’s memorials.

But for many women who served, those moments of recognition often felt out of reach.

An all-female Flight of Honor brought 120 women veterans from across Florida to Washington, D.C. in March, marking the largest trip of its kind from the state.

The journey included a flight from Lakeland to Baltimore, followed by a bus ride into the nation’s capital, where veterans visited iconic memorials and were honored for their service.

The effort was spearheaded by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida, which spent more than two years organizing and fundraising for the trip.

The backstory:

Honor Flights have long been a tradition for veterans, offering free trips to Washington to visit memorials dedicated to their service. But, organizers noticed something missing.

"For quite some time, I would watch as veterans came off the flights and there would be no women," said Sara Dessereau, president of the General Federation of Women's Clubs Florida.

That observation sparked a mission: create a flight dedicated entirely to women veterans.

Dessereau and GFWC members raised $220,000 to rent out an Allegiant flight, book hotels, and buses.

The experience

From the moment they landed in Baltimore, the group was greeted with cheers and gratitude.

In Washington, they visited the Lincoln Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On the flight home, a traditional "mail call" brought many to tears — letters from loved ones, lawmakers and even drawings from students.

For veterans, it was a deeply emotional moment.

"If you’ve ever been deployed without your family, you know how important mail call is," one participant said.

What they're saying:

Many women said their time in the military came with challenges that often went unrecognized.

Gloria Lovers, a retired Army communications specialist with top-secret clearance, said she faced skepticism and harassment during her service.

"The men didn’t think we knew much or could do much," Lovers said. "There were a lot of situations we had to deal with."

Retired Air Force Aviation Resource Manager Melanie Levitz shared that she served 23 years but still carries the emotional weight of a sexual assault by a superior during deployment.

Despite those experiences, the trip offered something powerful: acknowledgment.

Big picture view:

For many of these women, this trip wasn’t just about sightseeing, it was about healing.

At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, some traced the names of fallen service members, friends, colleagues and fellow service members.

Others reflected on the cost of war and the sacrifices made.

The visit to the Military Women's Memorial allowed each veteran to leave her mark in the books, cementing their place in history.

What's next:

Organizers say any remaining funds from the trip will be donated to nonprofits that support female veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

There is also hope this won’t be the last all-female Honor Flight, opening the door for more women to receive the recognition they say has long been overdue.