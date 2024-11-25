FEMA's hurricane assistance application deadline extended until Jan. 7

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for relief assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Homeowners and renters who experienced losses during the hurricanes now have until Jan. 7 to send in their applications.

Eligible claims include displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.

