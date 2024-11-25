FEMA's hurricane assistance application deadline extended until Jan. 7
TAMPA - FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for relief assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
(Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Homeowners and renters who experienced losses during the hurricanes now have until Jan. 7 to send in their applications.
READ MORE: Need financial help after the hurricanes? Here’s how to see if you qualify for FEMA assistance
Eligible claims include displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.
You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter