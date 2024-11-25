Expand / Collapse search

FEMA's hurricane assistance application deadline extended until Jan. 7

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 25, 2024 11:11am EST
    TAMPA - FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for relief assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

    Homeowners and renters who experienced losses during the hurricanes now have until Jan. 7 to send in their applications.

    Eligible claims include displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses.

    You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.

