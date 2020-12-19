FHP: 1 dead after fiery, head-on collision in Pasco County

One person was killed Friday evening after a head-on crash at US-98 near Station Hall Road in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an unknown person driving an SUV was traveling northbound on US-98 approaching Station Hall Road when it entered into the southbound lanes and collided with a pickup truck.

Upon impact, the SUV became engulfed in flames. The driver, who suffered fatal injuries, has not been identified.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 53-year-old man from Lakeland, suffered minor injuries and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Lakeland suffered serious injuries.

