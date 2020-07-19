FHP: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with pickup truck in Pasco County

A 61-year-old man died Sunday morning after colliding with a pickup truck in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 61-year-old was traveling northbound on US 19 north of Beacon Woods Drive in the outside lane around 10:30 a.m. At the same time, a 19-year-old female in a pickup truck was stopped facing northbound on US 19 north of Beacon Woods Drive in the outside lane.

According to the FHP, the motorcyclist did not stop and struck the back of the pickup truck.

Upon impact, he was thrown from the bike and propelled forward into the pickup truck, according to the FHP.

The man died on the scene from his injuries.