FHP: 1 teen killed, 1 hospitalized in Manatee County ATV crash

A 17-year-old female from Frostproof was killed Saturday evening and a 16-year-old from Bowling Green was injured in an ATV crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the teens were riding on a side-by-side ATV on private property located at 10355 State Road 39 in Manatee County shortly before 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.

According to FHP, the ATV overturned when the 16-year-old driver attempted to go around a curve. Both teens were thrown from the ATV and the 17-year-old died at the scene. The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

