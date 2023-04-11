Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 1 teen killed, 1 teen injured after SUV crashes into tree in Sarasota

By FOX 13 News Staff
Sarasota
An 18-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. 

SARASOTA, Fla. - Law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl and seriously injured a 16-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Sarasota. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old was driving an SUV south on Beneva Road, south of White Sulphur Place, around 1:20 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

The 18-year-old died at the scene. A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.  

The crash closed southbound Beneva Road. Motorists are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.
 