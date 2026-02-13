Church rallies around family of Parrish man killed in I-75 semi crash after illegal U-turn

The Brief An employee of Wellspring Community Church in Ruskin died during a crash on I-75 Monday night. Troopers said a semi-truck attempted an illegal U-turn, as the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving. The church is now raising funds to support his 28-year-old widow and 2-year-old son.



A church in Ruskin is rallying around a young widow and her son after her husband died during a crash on I-75 this week.

What we know:

Cory Bolles worked at Wellspring Community Church as its technical director. Joey Adkins said the 28-year-old played a pivotal role behind the scenes, helping orchestrate every Sunday service.

The pastor was among those gathered in the waiting room at Tampa General Hospital, praying for their friend.

"They gave us that brim news that no wife wants to hear, nobody wants to hear," Adkins said. "Doctors told us Cory had a devastating brain injury, catastrophic."

Bolles left the church and was headed home to Parrish on Monday night when the crash happened. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck attempted an illegal U-turn on I-75 before Bolles’ car crashed into the trailer.

The driver, Julio Rosa, was arrested for reckless driving.

Pictured: Julio Rosa.

Bolles was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital after the crash. He now leaves behind his wife, Kaylee, and their young son, Atlas.

What they're saying:

Adkins said the loss has been devastating for his family.

"This young woman has become a widow at 28," he said. "They have a two-year-old son who has been asking ‘where’s Daddy?’"

Pictured: Cory Bolles.

Inside Wellspring Community Church, the soundboard is silent and the chair where Bolles worked during Sunday services sits empty. For years, he handled everything behind the scenes — overseeing IT, graphics and leading a team of 55 volunteers.

"Never took the credit, never needed a limelight," Adkins said. "Always wanted everybody else to be the superstar."

Local perspective:

The congregation he served is now rallying around his family, offering prayer and financial support throughout these tough times.

"Cory was the main breadwinner, so we’re doing everything we can to financially help them," Adkins concluded.

According to a fundraising page set up to support the family, donations will cover medical bills, funeral expenses and ongoing living costs. As of Friday night, more than $50,000 had been raised for the Bolles family.

What's next:

A celebration of life for Cory Bolles will take place next Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Wellspring Community Church in Ruskin.