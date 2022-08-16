FHP: 2 dead after food truck blows tire, causes fiery crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

article

Two people have died after a food truck crashed on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday morning, causing parts of the highway to shut down for several hours.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Fruitville Road exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a food truck was driving south on the highway when a tire on the truck blew, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A food truck's tire blew, causing the vehicle to flip and catch fire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo courtesy: FHP)

The crash appeared to be a "very tragic example of a catastrophic tire failure," according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which was on the scene to assist FHP.

The crash caused the truck to catch on fire, trapping two people inside.

"Many good Samaritans attempted to rescue those in the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Neither the driver nor passenger survived," the sheriff's office tweeted. "Our thoughts are with those impacted."

A food truck's tire blew, causing the vehicle to flip and catch fire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo courtesy: FHP)

All lanes of I-75 reopened just after 12 p.m.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact FHP.