FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.

According to FHP, the motorcycle struck the SUV and ejected the 58-year-old Gibsonton man and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, onto the roadway.

The Gibsonton man died at the scene.

His passenger was taken to an area hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

