FHP: Bradenton man killed after driver merged into his lane on I-75

A 22-year-old man from Bradenton was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on I-75 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 72-year-old man from Bradenton was traveling northbound on I-75 around 4:50 a.m. directly beside the 22-year-old man who was also traveling northbound. When the 72-year-old driver tried to change lanes near the S.R. 64 exit, the left rear side of his van collided with the front side of the car driven by the 22-year-old, according to FHP.

Troopers say after impact, the car driven by the 22-year-old was redirected into the grassy median where it crashed into a steel pole located on the median.

The 22-year-old was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he died.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app