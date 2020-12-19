FHP: Driver dies after truck crashes into dump truck, catches fire

Troopers are trying to identify a man who they say lost his life early Saturday morning after crashing into a dump truck.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Interstate 275.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unidentified man driving a pickup truck northbound on US 41 approaching the intersection of I-275 did not slow down as he approached a dump truck.

Troopers say the front of the man’s pickup truck collided with the back of the dump truck. Following the crash, the pickup truck came to a final rest on the travel lanes of US 41 and burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

