FHP: Hudson woman killed in crash after attempting to cross U.S. 19 from median
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 36-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash in Palm Harbor early Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash happened before sunrise on U.S. Highway 19 and Bilgore Grove Boulevard.
In a news release, authorities said a 73-year-old Palm Harbor woman was driving a sedan northbound on US-19 in the inside lane.
The pedestrian was walking across the travel lanes from the median when she crossed paths with the sedan, troopers said.
According to officials, the woman died at the scene of the crash. The 36-year-old woman was from Hudson, according to FHP.
The driver did not have any injuries, authorities said.